Grizzlies hold on for 98-97 win over Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Tyreke Evans came off the bench to score 21 points and Mike Conley had all 20 of his points in the second half as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled out a 98-97 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night at Moda Center.

CJ McCollum bombed in a season-high 36 points for the Trail Blazers (6-5), but he missed a 15-foot jumper with seven seconds left that would have put Portland ahead.

Memphis, leading 98-97 with 12.9 seconds to go, knocked the ball out of bounds on the inbounds play, giving Portland the ball with 12.1 seconds left.

McCollum took the ball up the court and got an open jump shot, but it was short off the iron. He grabbed the rebound but was unable to get off a shot before time expired.

Conley was 0 of 7 from the field in the first half before taking a lead role for the Grizzlies (7-4).

McCollum’s 15 points helped stake Portland to a 50-47 halftime lead.

The Grizzlies outscored the Blazers 19-9 to start the third quarter, taking a 66-59 advantage. Conley’s 3-point shot just before the horn gave Memphis a 74-71 edge heading into the fourth quarter.

Memphis led 93-89 with 2:51 to play, but Damian Lillard scored on a drive to cut it to 93-91 with 2:35 left.

Neither team scored again until Dillon Brooks’ three-point play with 39.4 seconds remaining gave the Grizzlies a 96-91 edge.

Portland’s Evan Turner made two free throws to trim the margin to 96-93 with 28.1 seconds to play.

Conley sank two at the line to push the Memphis lead to 98-93 with 23.1 seconds on the clock.

Lillard hit a foul shot to make it 98-94, then McCollum drilled a 3-pointer with 12.9 seconds left to draw Portland within 98-97.

Memphis jumped out to 16-8 lead as Portland started 3 of 15 from the field. The Blazers battled back to get within 23-21 entering the second quarter.

The Grizzlies hiked the margin to 41-35, but the Blazers responded with eight in a row for a 43-41 advantage. Portland took a three-point edge into intermission.

NOTES: Portland G Damian Lillard ran his consecutive free-throw streak to 50 by going 4 of 4. Lillard’s career high is 54 straight. The franchise record is held by Damon Stoudamire at 57 in a row. ... Memphis was without G/F Ben McLemore (foot), G Wayne Selden (quad) and F JaMychael Green (ankle), but coach David Fizdale said McLemore and Selden are both close to a return. ... Portland F Meyers Leonard (ankle) has begun running and is “ahead of schedule,” he said. But he is still likely a few weeks away.