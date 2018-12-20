Lillard, Blazers beat slumping Grizzlies

Damian Lillard scored 24 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 99-92 victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Meyers Leonard came off the bench to chip in 12 points and eight rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their third consecutive game.

Mike Conley scored 23 points and Marc Gasol had 14 points and nine boards for the Grizzlies, who lost their fourth straight game and fell for the sixth time in seven outings.

Conley scored 14 points in the second quarter as Memphis seized a 52-47 halftime lead.

Conley scored the Grizzlies’ first six points of the third quarter as they forged ahead 58-50. Moe Harkless and Lillard knocked down back-to-back treys for Portland to close the gap to 58-56.

Leonard’s 3-point shot gave Portland a 74-67 edge late in the third quarter. The Blazers carried a 74-71 lead into the fourth quarter, then scored the first 11 points of the final period to go on top 85-71.

The Grizzlies closed within 91-80 on a pair of free throws by Gasol with 4:30 left. Jaren Jackson Jr. buried a 3-pointer to draw Memphis to within 92-83, but Lillard scored on a layup, then followed with a trey to make it 97-83 with 3:18 to play. The Grizzlies got no closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Memphis jumped to a 15-4 lead, but the Grizzlies then went cold. Portland outscored them 13-3 to go into the second quarter trailing 18-17. The Blazers hit only 6 of 18 shots, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range, and had eight turnovers in the first quarter. The Grizzlies shot 1 of 10 over the final six minutes of the quarter.

Zach Collins’ 3-pointer gave Portland a 32-26 advantage. Memphis came back to go ahead 35-34. Conley bombed in three consecutive 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the half to send the Grizzlies into intermission ahead by five points.

