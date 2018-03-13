Blazers handle Heat for 10th straight win

Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic led the way as the Portland Trail Blazers disposed of the Miami Heat 115-99 Monday night at Moda Center.

Lillard collected 32 points and 10 assists while Nurkic contributed 27 points and 16 rebounds as the Trail Blazers ran their winning streak to 10 games. Portland has won 16 of its last 17 games at home.

Goran Dragic scored 23 points and Justise Winslow had 15 points and 13 boards for the Heat, who had won in four of their previous five and six of their previous eight outings.

Miami was without starting center Hassan Whiteside (hip) and sixth man Dwyane Wade (hamstring).

Five Blazers scored in double figures, including CJ McCollum with 17 points, Evan Turner with 13 and Zach Collins with 10.

Nurkic scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Blazers took a 59-47 lead into the half. Dragic had 17 points for the Heat.

Portland extended the margin to 86-67 late in the third quarter. The Blazers took an 88-72 advantage into the fourth quarter.

The Heat drew to within 93-87 after seven straight points by Winslow early in the final period. Tyler Johnson’s 3 made it 93-90 with 6:24 remaining.

The Blazers followed with five straight points for a 98-90 lead with 5:26 to go. Lillard drilled another 3-pointer, and Portland was on top 104-95 with 3:31 left. Turner followed with another three for a 107-95 advantage with 2:54 to play. The Heat got no closer the rest of the way.

Lillard’s four-point play gave Portland a 16-11 lead midway through the first quarter. Miami tied it at 23-23, but the Blazers ended the quarter on an 11-2 binge for a 34-25 advantage.

It was 37-25 before the Heat rallied to draw within 39-33. Collins sank back-to-back 3-point shots to hike the edge to 45-33. The Blazers carried a 12-point lead into intermission.

—Field Level Media