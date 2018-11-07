McCollum guns for 40 as Blazers burn Bucks

CJ McCollum scored a season-high 40 points to lift the Portland Trail Blazers past the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 118-103 Tuesday night.

McCollum made 17 of 26 shots from the field and also had six assists and five rebounds as Portland won for the fifth time in six outings.

Evan Turner contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Trail Blazers, who shot 52.7 percent from the field and made 17 of 43 (39.5 percent) from 3-point range.

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Khris Middleton added 22 points, eight boards and six assists for the Bucks.

Lillard and McCollum each scored 13 points as Portland took a 57-51 lead into halftime. The Blazers shot 51.2 percent from the field in the half, including 10 for 21 from the 3-point line. Brook Lopez had 16 points and Antetokounmpo 13 for Milwaukee.

The Bucks trimmed the margin to 74-70 in the third quarter. The Blazers used a 9-2 run to extend their lead to 83-72. Portland’s bulge was 91-77 heading into the final period.

Milwaukee cut the difference to 91-85 early in the fourth quarter. Turner hit back-to-back buckets to stoke Portland’s advantage to 98-88.

The Bucks answered with a 5-0 spurt to get to within 98-93, but McCollum’s 3-pointer made it 101-93 with 6:48 to play.

Antetokounmpo’s dunk — his eighth of the game — cut it to 101-95. The Blazers answered with an 8-0 run to go ahead 109-95 with 4:23 left. The Bucks got no closer than 10 points the rest of the way.

Portland started the game 5 for 7 from 3-point range en route to a 19-13 lead. Milwaukee, with Lopez scoring 10 early points, battled back to seize a 26-24 advantage. The Blazers carried a 33-31 edge into the second quarter.

Seth Curry’s jumper gave Portland a 49-38 lead midway through the quarter. The Bucks fought back to within 53-51 late in the period.

—Field Level Media