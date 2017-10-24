Preview: Pelicans at Trail Blazers

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped an 11-game losing streak in Portland when they closed the regular season six months ago and look to notch another victory when they visit the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. The Pelicans hadn’t won in Portland since Nov. 26, 2010 prior to posting the 103-100 victory in a game in which New Orleans stars Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins missed due to injuries, and the Portland backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were held out to rest for the playoffs.

Lillard averaged 27.7 points in three games against New Orleans last season and has scored in double digits in all 16 career appearances against the Pelicans. The star point guard is averaging 23.7 points through three games this season and scored 16 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter during Saturday’s 113-110 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. New Orleans picked up its first victory of the season on Sunday when Davis contributed 27 points and 17 rebounds in a 119-112 triumph over the Los Angeles Lakers but blew a 20-point lead late in the third quarter and fell behind before rallying down the stretch. “A win is a win, no matter how it is,” Davis told reporters. “That’s stuff that we can look at on film and try to correct.”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN New Orleans, NBCSN Northwest (Portland)

ABOUT THE PELICANS (1-2): New Orleans signed veteran point guard Jameer Nelson on Sunday and he played against the Lakers later that night and contributed five points and five assists in 24 minutes. The Pelicans will be without starter Rajon Rondo (core muscle surgery) for at least another month and the 35-year-old Nelson may soon find himself in the starting lineup alongside Jrue Holiday. “There is nothing on the court that is going to startle or scare me,” Nelson told reporters Monday after his first practice with the team. “Anything is possible. You can’t really put your finger on what’s going to happen, why it’s happening, when it’s going to happen. Just be ready.”

ABOUT THE TRAIL BLAZERS (2-1): Power forward Noah Vonleh is progressing from a shoulder injury suffered a month ago and is about seven to 10 days away from returning to action. Vonleh, who averaged 4.4 points and 5.2 rebounds last season, has picked up the intensity of his rehab workouts, including weight training to strengthen the shoulder. “I‘m feeling great,” Vonleh told reporters on Monday. “Depending on how this week goes, I‘m looking to be cleared for a full-go by the Utah game (on Nov. 1).”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pelicans went 3-1 against the Trail Blazers last season.

2. McCollum is averaging 27 points and made 6-of-10 3-pointers in two games - he missed the opener due to a suspension.

3. New Orleans SG E‘Twaun Moore scored 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting against the Lakers two nights after being scoreless on five missed shots against the Golden State Warriors.

PREDICTION: Trail Blazers 121, Pelicans 114