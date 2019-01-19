Blazers beat Pelicans, extend home hot streak

EditorsNote: revises second and third grafs

Damian Lillard scored 24 points while CJ McCollum and Jake Layman added 20 apiece as the Portland Trail Blazers downed the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 128-112 Friday night.

Jusuf Nurkic contributed 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who extended their home winning streak to six games. Al-Farouq Aminu scored 15 points and Maurice Harkless had 12 for Portland.

Anthony Davis scored 27 points, Jrue Holiday chipped in 20 points and Julius Randle collected 19 points and nine rebounds for the Pelicans, who fell to 6-19 on the road this season. New Orleans has lost three of four overall.

Layman came off the bench for 20 second-quarter points to guide Portland to a 74-58 halftime lead. It was a season high for points in a half this season for the Blazers, who shot 54.7 percent from the field, making 8 of 17 attempts from 3-point range. Davis had 18 first-half points for New Orleans.

Portland extended its advantage to 79-58 early in the third quarter. The Blazers led 104-86 leading into the final period.

The Pelicans trimmed the margin to 107-99 on a put-back by E’Twaun Moore with eight minutes left. McCollum and Lillard answered with consecutive three-point plays to push Portland’s lead to 113-99 with 6:39 remaining.

New Orleans got to within 119-109 on a 3-pointer by Randle with 3:55 to play. Aminu sank a pair at the line, but Randle followed with a three-point play to cut the difference to 121-112 with 3:05 left.

Lillard buried a trey for a 124-112 Portland advantage with 2:32 remaining. The Pelicans went scoreless the rest of the way.

New Orleans took an 18-14 lead midway through the first quarter, but Portland carried a 32-29 advantage into the second quarter.

The Pelicans regained the lead at 37-36, but the Blazers outscored them 38-21 the rest of the quarter to take a 16-point spread into the half.

—Field Level Media