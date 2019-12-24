Holiday, Pelicans halt Trail Blazers' winning streak

Jrue Holiday scored 21 points as the visiting New Orleans Pelicans ended the Portland Trail Blazers’ four-game winning streak with a 102-94 victory Monday night.

Dec 23, 2019; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Ingram added 19 points and 11 rebounds, JJ Redick scored 16, Derrick Favors had 12 points and 13 rebounds and E’Twaun Moore came off the bench to score 13 as the Pelicans won for just the second time in 16 games.

Carmelo Anthony, returning from a one-game absence due to a knee contusion, scored 23 points to lead the Blazers. C.J. McCollum added 20 points, Damian Lillard had 18 points and Hassan Whiteside had 11 points and 16 rebounds, his 15th consecutive double-double.

The Pelicans bench outscored the Blazers bench 27-19 and the Blazers made just 4 of 29 3-pointers.

Portland led by two at halftime and the score was tied four times in the third quarter before New Orleans made a run.

Moore scored five points as the Pelicans opened a seven-point lead before Anthony made two free throws to pull the Blazers within 82-77 at the end of the third quarter.

Portland got within one point early in the fourth quarter before Moore and Holiday made consecutive 3-pointers to give New Orleans a 95-88 lead.

The Pelicans kept the Blazers at bay and increased the lead to 101-91 when Moore fed Kenrich Williams for a dunk with 3:36 left.

New Orleans’ defense and Portland’s poor shooting continued as the Pelicans maintained control by outscoring the Blazers 20-17 in the fourth quarter.

New Orleans improved to 2-1 on a four-game road trip that concludes at Denver on Christmas night. The Pelicans have held two of their last three opponents to fewer than 100 points.

Ingram scored 12 points, Lillard scored 10 and Anthony scored nine after making a buzzer-beating 3-pointer as the first quarter ended in a 31-all tie.

The score was tied again at 35 before Portland went on an 11-2 run. Holiday scored five points as New Orleans closed within 56-54 at halftime.

—Field Level Media