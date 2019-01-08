Balanced Blazers keep Knicks reeling

EditorsNote: update 2: fixes “as Portland” in lede

Jusuf Nurkic scored 20 points to lead six Trail Blazers in double figures as Portland swept to a 111-101 victory over the visiting New York Knicks Monday night.

CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard both added 17 points, and Lillard had nine assists for the Trail Blazers, who won for the ninth time in 13 games. Seth Curry scored 13 points, and Jake Layman and Evan Turner had 10 apiece for Portland.

Enes Kanter came off the bench for 18 points and 14 rebounds, Emmanuel Mudiay scored 17 points, and Noah Vonleh contributed 16 points and 14 boards for the Knicks, who have lost in 14 of their last 16 outings.

Mario Hezonja came off the bench for 14 points for the Knicks while Trey Burke added 10.

The Blazers shot 47.1 percent from the field and 35.5 percent 5 from 3-point range. The Knicks lost despite holding a 28-8 advantage in fastbreak points.

Nurkic and McCollum each scored nine points as the Trail Blazers took a 54-53 lead into halftime.

Portland scored the first nine points of the third quarter to gain a 63-53 edge. The Blazers increased the margin to 86-68 late in the quarter. The Knicks closed the quarter on an 8-0 run to get to within 86-76.

The Blazers extended their cushion to 100-82 midway through the fourth quarter. The Knicks got no closer than nine points the rest of the way.

Portland jumped to an 8-0 lead as New York started 0-for-6 from the field. The Knicks used an 11-3 surge to tie it at 11-11, then went ahead 23-20. The teams were tied 30-30 heading into the second quarter.

New York took a 36-30 lead and was still ahead 52-47 late in the second quarter, but the Blazers rallied to take a one-point advantage into the locker room.

