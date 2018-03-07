Lillard pours in 37 as Blazers rout Knicks

Damian Lillard put on another display of offensive fireworks, propelling the Portland Trail Blazers past the New York Knicks 111-87 Tuesday night at Moda Center.

Lillard, who came in averaging 35.2 points in his previous nine games, bombed in 37 points in just 31 minutes as the Trail Blazers won their eighth straight game. CJ McCollum scored 19 points for the Blazers.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 points, Enes Kanter collected 18 points and 11 rebounds and Michael Beasley added 16 points off the bench for the Knicks, who lost for the fifth consecutive time and 13th time in 14 outings.

Lillard made 10 of 18 from the field, 8 of 11 from 3-point range and 9 of 11 from the foul line in eclipsing 30 points for the seventh time in 10 games.

Portland won the game at the 3-point line, sinking 20 of 33 attempts to only 7 of 19 for the Knicks.

Lillard scored 24 points to stake Portland to a 57-52 halftime lead. Hardaway and Kanter each had 14 for New York.

The Blazers outscored the Knicks 22-6 in the first seven minutes of the third quarter to extend the difference to 79-58. New York went on an 11-1 spurt to cut it to 80-69 late in the quarter. Portland carried an 87-71 lead into the final period.

The Knicks got no closer than 15 points the rest of the way.

New York jumped to an 8-0 lead in the first two minutes, but Portland battled back to tie it at 14-14, then seized a 21-16 advantage. The Knicks went ahead again at 26-24, but Lillard’s 16 points helped send the Blazers into the second quarter with a 35-28 edge.

Portland extended the margin to 45-30, but New York scored nine in a row to cut it to 45-39. The Knicks drew to within 53-50 a minute before halftime and went into the break trailing by five.

