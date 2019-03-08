Thunder outmuscle Blazers in OT

Russell Westbrook and Paul George combined for 69 points as the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Portland Trail Blazers 129-121 in overtime Thursday night.

Mar 7, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Westbrook scored 37 points and George collected 32 points, 14 rebounds and six assists as the Thunder secured a four-game series sweep against the Trail Blazers this season.

Damian Lillard bombed in a season-high 51 points with nine assists for Portland, which had won six of its previous eight contests. CJ McCollum added 25 points for the Blazers, and Jusuf Nurkic had 13 points and 17 rebounds.

In the extra session, Westbrook scored five of the Thunder’s first seven points on a 3-pointer and two free throws for a 120-117 lead with 2:53 left. George hit 1 of 2 foul shots for a 121-117 advantage, and Westbrook’s fastbreak layup made it 123-117 with 2:09 remaining.

Lillard sank a pair at the line to trim the difference to four with 1:28 to play. Westbrook split a pair at the line to make it 124-119, then George made two foul shots for a seven-point lead with 55.7 seconds on the clock. Lillard’s two free throws cut it to 126-121, but Jerami Grant’s three-point play upped Oklahoma City’s lead to 129-121, and the Blazers were sunk.

Lillard scored 21 points and McCollum added 16 as Portland took a 61-58 lead into intermission. The Blazers were only 4 of 17 from 3-point range but were 19 of 25 at the foul line. George had 18 points and Westbrook 15 for the Thunder.

The teams battled back and forth through a tight third quarter that saw Oklahoma City take an 85-83 advantage into the final period.

Lillard sank a pair at the line to tie the score at 111-111 with 45 seconds to play. Terrance Ferguson’s rebound basket gave Oklahoma City a two-point lead with 13.1 seconds remaining.

Nurkic was fouled with 4.4 seconds left, but he and George were hit with matching technicals. It was Nurkic’s second of the game, which meant automatic ejection. The Thunder were able to choose any Blazer to shoot two free throws, and Skal Labissiere — who hadn’t played in the game — missed both.

However, Aminu was fouled on the rebound of the second and made a pair to tie the score at 113-113 with 2.9 ticks left. After a timeout, Westbrook lost the ball out of bounds. Portland inbounded with 1.9 seconds to go, but Lillard’s half-court prayer wasn’t close, and it was on to overtime.

