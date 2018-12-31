McCollum leads Blazers in season-best rout of 76ers

CJ McCollum scored 35 points in just 28 minutes as the Portland Trail Blazers pounded the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 129-95 on Sunday night.

Al-Farouq Aminu had 16 points, Damian Lillard 15 and Jusuf Nurkic 14 for the Trail Blazers, who posted season bests in field-goal percentage (.590) and 3-point percentage (.545) in rolling up their largest margin of victory of the season. Portland beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-81 on Nov. 4.

Ben Simmons scored 19 points for the 76ers, who shot only .354 from the field, including .185 (8 of 43) from beyond the arc. The Blazers won the rebound battle 59-36.

The 76ers were without center Joel Embiid, who sat out the game with a sore left knee.

Portland matched its season high in scoring in a first half in running out to a 70-41 lead. McCollum led the way with 26 points on 10-for-14 shooting for the Blazers, who shot .674 from the field and owned a 28-13 advantage on the boards at the break.

The Blazers extended the margin to 86-54 midway through the third quarter. Portland’s edge was 106-67 heading into the final period. The Blazers upped the margin to 117-74 with six minutes remaining. The 76ers got no closer than 33 points the rest of the way.

Philadelphia jumped to a 13-7 lead, hitting five of its first six shots from the field. Portland then went on a 20-3 run to go ahead 27-16. The Blazers, making 13 of 18 shots, took a 31-20 advantage into the second quarter despite eight turnovers in the first 12 minutes.

The Blazers scored the first 12 points of the second quarter to extend their cushion to 43-20. The 76ers came back with a 13-5 flurry to draw within 48-33 but Portland increased the difference to 29 points at the half.

