Blazers hand Suns seventh straight loss

Damian Lillard scored 25 points and dished out eight assists despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter as the Portland Trail Blazers rolled past the visiting Phoenix Suns 108-86 Thursday night.

Jake Layman came off the bench to score a career-high 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting and grab seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Troy Daniels scored 15 points for Phoenix, which has lost seven in a row. Josh Jackson had 14 points, and Deandre Ayton added 11 points and eight boards for the Suns.

The Blazers, who had lost eight of their previous 11 games, led the entire way after a 2-0 deficit, forging a 34-9 advantage after one quarter. They built a 31-point lead in the fourth quarter and finished with a 56-41 advantage in the rebound battle.

Lillard was 8 of 14 from the field. Both he and Layman knocked down 3 of 5 attempts from beyond the arc.

The Suns shot 38.5 percent from the field and made only 5 of 27 shots from 3-point range.

Portland was playing without guard CJ McCollum, who sat out the game with an ankle injury. Phoenix was without its top two scorers who are saddled with injuries — guard Devin Booker (hamstring) and forward T.J. Warren (ankle).

The Blazers have won eight games in a row against the Suns dating to November 2016.

Lillard scored 21 points and Layman added 17 as Portland took a 62-41 advantage into intermission. The Blazers shot 54.5 percent from the field while the Suns fired at a 38.1 percent clip, making only 2 of 9 attempts from the 3-point arc.

Portland increased its lead to 87-59 after three quarters. The Blazers pumped the difference to 99-68 midway through the final period. Phoenix got no closer than 22 points the rest of the way.

With Lillard scoring 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting — including three 3-pointers — the Blazers burst to a 31-5 lead as the Suns began the game shooting 2 of 17 from the field. Layman contributed 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting — including three 3-pointers — in the quarter.

Portland extended the margin to 53-27 midway through the second quarter. The Blazers settled for a 21-point lead at the break.

