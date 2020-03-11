Lillard, Ariza lead Blazers past Suns

Damian Lillard registered 25 points and seven assists to help the Portland Trail Blazers notch a 121-105 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

Mar 10, 2020; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts calls a play against the Phoenix Suns during the first quarter at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Ariza registered season highs of 22 points and five 3-pointers as Portland won for just the fourth time in the past 12 games. The Trail Blazers are 3 1/2 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies in the battle for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

CJ McCollum also scored 22 points and Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 14 rebounds for Portland, which shot 50.6 percent from the field and was 17 of 35 from 3-point range.

Devin Booker recorded 29 points and nine assists for the Suns, who fell six games behind Memphis in the playoff hunt. Dario Saric contributed 24 points and 11 rebounds while Ricky Rubio had 21 points and nine assists.

Phoenix’s Aron Baynes had just seven points on 3-of-14 shooting, including 1-of-7 from 3-point range. Baynes established career bests of 37 points and nine 3-pointers in last Friday’s 127-117 home win over the Trail Blazers.

Phoenix shot just 40.2 percent from the field and was 11 of 32 from 3-point range. The Suns were without Deandre Ayton (ankle) for the third straight game.

The Trail Blazers led by four points early in the fourth quarter before ripping off nine straight. Whiteside scored in the interior to cap the splurge and make it 93-80 with 8:30 remaining.

Phoenix moved within 106-96 on Rubio’s two free throws with 4:47 left. But Anthony knocked down a jumper and Ariza delivered his fifth 3-pointer of the contest to push the margin to 15 with 4:02 remaining.

Anthony and Lillard knocked down consecutive 3-pointers to make it 119-101 with 1:37 left as Portland closed it out.

Portland led 73-66 after Ariza’s two free throws with 6:38 left in the third quarter. The Suns scored the next seven, tying the contest on Saric’s basket with 4:24 remaining.

The Trail Blazers scored nine of the final 14 points of the period to take an 82-78 lead into the fourth quarter.

Anthony had 12 points as Portland led 54-53 at the break. Booker scored 17 in the half for the Suns.

