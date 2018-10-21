Lillard, Blazers blast Spurs with offensive show

EditorsNote: Last graf, change 10-0 run to 8-0 run

Damian Lillard put on a spectacular offensive display and the Portland Trail Blazers collected 75 points in the middle two quarters en route to a 121-108 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

Lillard scored 29 points and dished out nine assists with no turnovers, sinking 9 of 15 shots from the field, 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line in just 30 minutes.

CJ McCollum added 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting for the Blazers, who shot .536 from the field and knocked down 15 of 32 shots from beyond the arc — 13 of 22 over the final three quarters.

DeMar DeRozan totaled 28 points and nine assists for the Spurs.

Lillard had 14 points and five assists as the Blazers — who exploded for 37 second-quarter points — jumped to a 59-50 lead at halftime.

Portland put up another 38 points in the third quarter. The Blazers kicked their advantage up to 84-70 midway through the quarter and carried a 97-82 lead into the final period.

It was 102-82 early in the fourth quarter when the Spurs made a run, closing within 104-93. Lillard led the way as the Blazers increased the lead to 119-101, and it was basically over.

San Antonio shot well from the 3-point line, too, making 13 of 30 attempts. But the Spurs shot only .420 from the field for the game. LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists but made only 6 of 13 shots from the field.

The teams were tied 22-22 after one quarter despite the Blazers making only 2 of 10 attempts from 3-point range.

Portland used an 8-0 run to go ahead 47-38 midway through the second quarter. The Blazers held a nine-point edge at the break.

