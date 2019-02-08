Blazers blitz Spurs behind 30 from McCollum

CJ McCollum scored 30 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Damian Lillard added 24 points and nine assists in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 127-118 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.
Six players scored in double figures for the Trail Blazers, who won for the 11th time in their past 15 outings. Jusuf Nurkic had 22 points on 9-for-15 shooting.
DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Rudy Gay contributed 25 points and LaMarcus Aldridge collected 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Spurs, who have lost three in a row following a five-game win streak.
Nurkic scored 14 points and Portland shot 60 percent from the field en route to a 70-57 halftime lead. Aldridge and DeRozan each had 13 points for San Antonio at the break.
The Blazers extended their advantage to 84-63. The Spurs responded with a 25-4 run to tie it at 88-88 late in the third quarter, Gay scoring 16 of the first 18 points in that span. Portland finished the quarter with an 8-2 spurt — Lillard scoring all of the Blazers’ points — to take a 96-90 edge into the final period.
Portland increased its lead to 108-97 on a 3-pointer by McCollum with 7:37 remaining. DeRozan sank a pair at the line to cut it to 108-99, but another trey by McCollum made it 111-99 with seven minutes to play.
The Spurs trimmed the deficit to 120-110 on a 3-pointer by Marco Belinelli with 3:40 to play, but they could get no closer until the closing seconds.
San Antonio jumped to a 21-15 lead, hitting nine of its first 14 shots from the field. The Spurs carried a 34-31 advantage into the second quarter, Aldridge leading the way with 13 points.
Portland jumped in front 51-48 midway through the second quarter, then increased the difference to 67-54 late in the quarter. The Blazers took a 13-point bulge into intermission.
