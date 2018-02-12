FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 4:47 AM / in 17 hours

Mitchell, Jazz trounce Trail Blazers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points and Joe Ingles 24 to lead the visiting Utah Jazz past the Portland Trail Blazers 115-96 Sunday night at Moda Center.

Rudy Gobert contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Jazz won their ninth consecutive game and ended Portland’s nine-game home winning streak.

Jae Crowder -- donning a Utah uniform for the first time after a three-team trade -- chipped in 15 points and five rebounds off the bench for the Jazz. Utah’s Derrick Favors also scored 15.

Damian Lillard, coming off a 50-point game Friday at Sacramento, led the Trail Blazers with 39 points. CJ McCollum added 22, and Shabazz Napier scored 10.

Trailing by a point at halftime, the Jazz outscored the Blazers 38-19 in the third quarter to break the game open.

Utah held Portland to 40.7 percent shooting from the field and dominated the battle in rebounds (58-37), points in the paint (44-30) and fast-break points (16-8). The Jazz shot 48.6 percent from the floor and made 13 of 26 3-point attempts and 20 of 22 free-throw tries in the game.

Portland was 9 of 25 from beyond the arc and 21 of 25 at the foul line.

The Jazz led only 13-10 early despite Portland’s 2-for-14 shooting start. With Lillard scoring 13 points, the Blazers took a 26-19 advantage into the second quarter.

Portland increased the difference to 30-19 early in the quarter, but Utah used a 7-0 run to draw within 30-26. The Jazz cut their deficit to 44-43 at the half.

Ingles scored 10 points in a 3 1/2-minute span as Utah opened the third quarter with a 15-2 spurt to go in front 58-46. The Jazz upped the spread to 72-54 late in the quarter and carried an 81-63 edge into the final period.

Utah spiked its lead to 93-68 early in the fourth quarter. Portland scored six points in a row to trim it to 93-74 with 6:10 remaining. The Blazers got as close at 102-90 on a pair of free throws by Lillard with 2:05 to go.

--Field Level Media

