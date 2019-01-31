Blazers use 1-2 scoring punch to blast Jazz

EditorsNote: changes to “33 points” in second graf; changes to “121-88” in seventh graf

Jan. 30, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) looks to pass around Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (3) and forward Derrick Favors (15) during the first quarter at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 66 points as the Portland Trail Blazers dismantled the Utah Jazz 132-105 Wednesday night for their eighth straight home victory.

Lillard collected 36 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, and McCollum scored 30 points for the Trail Blazers, who led by as many as 33 points.

Five players scored in double figures and all 11 who played scored for Portland, which shot 53.3 percent from the field, including 16 of 32 from 3-point range. The Blazers matched their season-high point total.

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points for Utah, which had won nine of its previous 10 outings. Rudy Gobert added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Jazz.

Lillard and McCollum combined for 45 points to lift Portland to a 74-58 halftime lead. It equaled the Blazers’ highest-scoring half of the season.

Utah cut the margin to 80-70 early in the third quarter. Portland came back with a 17-0 tear to make it 97-70. The Blazers increased the gap to 109-80 going into the final period.

Portland upped its lead to 121-88 with 8:24 left. The Jazz got no closer than 29 points the rest of the way.

Portland made eight of its first nine shots from the field to take a 17-13 lead.

Utah tied it at 17-17, but the Blazers went on a 23-4 roll to push their advantage to 40-21. Portland hit 18 of 24 shots from the field to take a 45-27 lead after one quarter. It was the Blazers’ highest-scoring period of the season. McCollum was 9 of 9 from the field and scored 20 points in the quarter.

Portland’s lead was 47-27 early in the second quarter. Utah responded with an 8-0 run to draw within 47-35. The Blazers answered with a 23-10 spurt to up the difference to 70-45.

