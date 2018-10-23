Morris nets 28 as Wizards top Blazers in OT

EditorsNote: adds “by Beal” in last sentence

Markieff Morris scored 28 points, knocking down 6 of 10 shots from 3-point range, and grabbed nine rebounds as the visiting Washington Wizards pulled out a 125-124 overtime victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Bradley Beal added 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 22 points off the bench for the Wizards.

Damian Lillard collected 29 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Jusuf Nurkic added 22 points and 18 rebounds for the Trail Blazers.

In the extra session, Lillard scored on a left-handed dunk to tie it at 117-117 with 1:49 to play. Morris then converted a three-point play, and following a Lillard layup, hit a 3-pointer for a 123-119 lead with 38.5 seconds to go.

Lillard’s jumper cut it to 123-121 with 32.1 seconds left, but John Wall answered to make it 125-121 with 10.1 seconds to play.

CJ McCollum’s 3-pointer closed Portland within 125-124 with 7.0 seconds remaining, and Wall missed both free-throw attempts with 6.6 seconds left, giving the Blazers a chance to win.

Lillard rebounded Wall’s second miss and drove the length of the floor, but his driving layup was blocked by Otto Porter Jr. as time expired.

Beal scored 19 points for the Wizards as they went into halftime tied at 62-all.

Through three quarters, McCollum (2 of 16) and Lillard (2 of 9) were a combined 4-for-25 from the field and the Blazers were a collective 4-for-26 from 3-point range, yet the Wizards led only 78-77 heading into the final period.

In the fourth, Lillard tied it at 108-108 on a trey with 52.2 seconds left. Neither team scored again until Nik Stauskas swished a corner 3 with 13 seconds on the clock, giving Portland a 111-108 edge. Beal answered with a 3 from the top to tie it at 111-111 with 7.4 ticks left.

After a timeout, Lillard’s driving layup was blocked by Beal at the buzzer, and it was on to overtime.

—Field Level Media