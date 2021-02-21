Wizards push streak to four with win over Blazers

Bradley Beal recorded 37 points and seven rebounds to lead the Washington Wizards to a 118-111 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

Russell Westbrook recorded 27 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds for his eighth triple-double of the season as Washington extended its season-best winning streak to four games. Rui Hachimura had 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Robin Lopez contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards.

Damian Lillard scored 29 of his 35 points in the second half and had 12 assists for Portland, which saw its season-high six-game winning streak halted.

Enes Kanter registered 19 points and 13 rebounds, Gary Trent Jr. scored 16, Robert Covington added 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots and Derrick Jones Jr. had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Trail Blazers.

Portland shot just 35.9 percent from the field, including 19 of 55 from 3-point range.

The Wizards shot 50.6 percent and were 6 of 26 from 3-point range while winning a fourth straight game for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Beal and Hachimura scored baskets and Davis Bertans knocked down a 3-pointer during a 7-0 run to give Washington a 110-101 lead with 2:18 remaining.

Lillard was fouled shooting a 3-pointer and made all three with two minutes left. But Hachimura and Westbrook answered with baskets to push the lead to 114-104 with 1:09 remaining and the Wizards closed it out.

Washington led 61-55 at halftime before Lillard exploded with 23 third-quarter points.

Lillard set the tone with a 3-pointer just 13 seconds into the second half and was 7 of 8 from the field in the quarter.

After Westbrook converted a three-point play to tie the score at 89 with 5.4 seconds left, Lillard capped his outburst in style by drilling a 34-foot, 3-pointer as time expired to give the Trail Blazers a 92-89 lead.

Beal knocked down a jumper and Bertans followed with a 3-pointer as Washington took a 100-96 advantage with 6:51 remaining.

Trent drained a 3-pointer to pull Portland within 103-101 with 4:23 left before the Wizards soared to the finish.

The Trail Blazers led 43-31 after the opening quarter but went cold in the second and made just 4 of 25 field-goal attempts. The Wizards outscored Portland 30-12 in the stanza to hold the six-point halftime lead.

Beal had 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting in the first half, and Lillard was a porous 2 of 13 while scoring just six points.

--Field Level Media