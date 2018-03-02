Bogdanovic scores 23 as Kings sink Nets in OT

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and De’Aaron Fox added 21 to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 116-111 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at the Golden 1 Center in California’s capital city.

Willie Cauley-Stein had 17 points and Buddy Hield tallied 16 for the Kings, who halted a five-game losing streak. Skal Labissiere added 11 points.

DeMarre Carroll recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds and Allen Crabbe scored 20 for Brooklyn, which lost for the 14th time in the past 16 games. Jarrett Allen had 15 points and 13 rebounds, D’Angelo Russell contributed 15 points and 12 assists and Joe Harris scored 11 points.

Spencer Dinwiddie made two free throws with 6.1 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Nets a 100-98 lead. But Fox hit a high-arcing floater on the other end as time expired to send it to overtime and Sacramento controlled the extra session.

Bogdanovic hit the go-ahead shot with 1:06 left to make it 112-111 as Sacramento controlled the extra session.

The Kings trailed by six points entering the fourth quarter but Bogdanovic scored seven points during an opening 11-0 push. He ended the splurge with a 3-pointer to give Sacramento an 84-79 lead with 8:07 remaining.

Brooklyn recovered to take a 91-90 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers by Russell. Another 3-pointer by Russell gave the Nets a 95-94 edge with 2:59 to play.

Hield knocked down two baskets to give the Kings a 98-95 lead with 1:39 remaining before Carroll drained a tying 3-pointer with 29.2 seconds to play.

Russell and Crabbe made back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Nets a 67-62 lead with 6:34 left in the third quarter.

The Kings meandered back within 71-70 on Cauley-Stein’s basket with 3:40 remaining but scored just three points the rest of the way. A three-point play by Dante Cunningham with 17.4 seconds left allowed Brooklyn to take a 79-73 advantage into the fourth stanza.

Cauley-Stein scored 12 first-half points and Fox added 11 as Sacramento led 53-51 at the break.

Brooklyn led by nine points late in the first quarter and was again up by that margin early in the second before the Kings erupted on a 16-2 run. Fox capped the stretch with a basket to give Sacramento a 43-38 edge with 4:38 left in the half.

The Nets recovered to trail by two at the break and knotted the score at 53 on Dinwiddie’s basket 13 seconds into the second half.

