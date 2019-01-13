Kings' trio leads way in win over Hornets

EditorsNote: Establishes visiting team in lede

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 22 points, and Buddy Hield and De’Aaron Fox added 21 each as the Sacramento Kings beat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 104-97 on Saturday night.

Bogdanovic hit four 3-pointers and Hield five as the Kings went 14 of 37 on treys overall.

The Kings went on a 10-0 run early in the fourth quarter to lead by 12, but they needed to turn back a Charlotte rally that got as close as three at 92-89 with 5:37 left.

Hield responded with two 3-pointers in the final five minutes, and the second, with 1:08 remaining, put the Kings up 102-94 and ended any remaining suspense.

The Kings won their second straight game and third of their last four.

They also got 12 points and 12 rebounds from Willie Cauley-Stein and 11 points from Marvin Bagley III.

The Hornets dropped four games below .500 for the first time all season. They were coming off a 31-point loss at Portland on Friday night and have lost five of their last six.

Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 31 points, although he left in the final minute because of an abdominal injury. The Hornets also got 13 points from Nicolas Batum, 11 from Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and 10 from Malik Monk.

Charlotte was without Tony Parker, who was given the night off to rest in advance of his return to San Antonio when the Hornets face his former team, the Spurs.

The Kings led 35-29 after one quarter, but Charlotte led 59-57 at halftime. The Kings came back to lead 82-76 going into the fourth quarter.

It was 82-80 when the Kings went on their 10-0 run to push the lead to 12. Charlotte responded with a 9-0 run to cut the margin to three, setting up Hield’s late 3-pointers.

The Kings will host Portland on Monday, and the Hornets and Kings will meet again in Charlotte on Thursday.

