Kings open long homestand with win over Bulls

Richaun Holmes scored 24 points and Marvin Bagley III added 21 as the Sacramento Kings showed how good it felt to be home by ending a three-game losing streak with a 128-124 victory Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls.

Slideshow ( 35 images )

Harrison Barnes added 20 for the Kings, who dropped all three games on a just-completed road trip. The victory came in the opener of a seven-game homestand.

All was not completely positive for the Kings, who lost point guard De’Aaron Fox in the first quarter with right hamstring tightness.

Rookie Tyrese Haliburton played key minutes in place of Fox, scoring 17 points with six assists after missing the previous two games with a wrist injury. He scored 15 points in the fourth quarter alone, sealing the victory with a leaning 3-pointer to put the Kings up 127-121 with 12 seconds remaining.

Coby White scored a career high 36 points for the Bulls and Zach LaVine added 32. Chicago was playing for the second consecutive night after earning a victory at Portland on Tuesday. The Bulls entered with four victories in their past five games.

The Kings led just 120-119 with less than a minute to play when Buddy Hield grabbed a rebound off a LaVine miss. He then converted on the other end on a 3-pointer with 38.3 seconds remaining while getting fouled by Garrett Temple.

Hield, who otherwise struggled with 10 points and 3-of-15 shooting from the field, made the free throw to complete the four-point play, giving Sacramento a 119-114 lead.

Glenn Robinson III had 14 points for the Kings, while Nemanja Bjelica had 12. Bagley added 12 rebounds for the double-double.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 11 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls, while Temple also had 11 points and Denzel Valentine had 10. White added seven assists.

The Kings led 28-25 after one quarter and were up by as many as 12 points before the midway point of the second quarter before the Bulls stormed back. Sacramento led just 62-59 at the half despite 10 Chicago turnovers in the opening two quarters.

Both teams shot 50 percent from the field and made 23 field goals in the first half. The game was tied 93-all after three quarters.

--Field Level Media