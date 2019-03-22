Kings bounce back with win over Mavs

Buddy Hield scored 29 points, and Harrison Barnes chipped in with eight third-quarter points against his old team to lead the host Sacramento Kings to a 116-100 home win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.

Mar 21, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) smiles during warm ups before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Kings bounced back after blowing a 25-point, fourth-quarter lead in their last outing against visiting Brooklyn on Tuesday, resulting in a 123-121 loss.

Sacramento opened a 15-point lead in the third quarter Thursday but watched Dallas whittle the deficit to 74-67 on Trey Burke’s layup. The teams traded 3-point jumpers, and Sacramento took an 84-76 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Mavericks got within 87-81 early in the fourth, but unlike on Tuesday, the Kings didn’t wilt and went on to win for only the second time in their past six games. The Mavericks lost for the 10th time in their past 11 games.

Hield connected on seven 3-pointers and now has made 238 treys. He trails Peja Stojakovic by only two for the most in a single season in Kings history.

Marvin Bagley III came off the Sacramento bench to score 22 points, grab 12 rebounds and block four shots. Willie Cauley-Stein also recorded a double-double with 10 points and 18 rebounds.

De’Aaron Fox recorded 15 points, nine assists and four blocks for the Kings.

Former Kings forward Justin Jackson led the Mavericks with 19 points. Luka Doncic scored 13 points and hauled down 10 boards.

The Kings began the third quarter outscoring the Mavericks 18-5 to open a 71-56 lead. Hield’s two 3-pointers and Barnes’ dunk-and-one highlighted the run.

Sacramento held a 53-51 lead at intermission after a sluggish and disjointed first half. Neither team could get in an offensive rhythm with Mavericks making only 18 of 45 field-goal attempts.

The Kings were only slightly better, connecting on 20 of 48 tries.

The Mavericks’ largest lead was 42-34 on Doncic’s 26-foot, step-back 3-point jumper. The Kings went on an 11-2 run and regained the lead on Fox’s jumper with 3:30 left in the second.

Sacramento’s Harry Giles III left the game after sustaining a thigh contusion in the second quarter.

—Field Level Media