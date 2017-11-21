Long-range shooting helps Nuggets down Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Will Barton scored 25 points and made five of Denver’s 15 3-pointers in a 114-98 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night at the Golden 1 Center.

Gary Harris added 20 points -- and made three 3-pointers -- as Denver (10-7) won for only the third time in eight road games this season.

Five players were double-digit scorers for the Nuggets, and six of them hit shots from beyond the arc as Denver blazed away for 15-of-32 shooting from long distance.

Denver put away Sacramento with a 48-28 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters and won without coach Michael Malone.

Assistant coach Wes Unseld Jr. coached the game after the league’s decision to suspend Malone for one game. Malone ran onto the court in the second quarter of Denver’s 127-109 loss at the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and bumped an official.

The Nuggets also were without forward and second-leading scorer Paul Millsap (15.3 points per game), who sprained his left wrist against the Lakers.

Kosta Koufos came off the bench to score a season-high 16 points for Sacramento, which lost at home for the first time in four games. George Hill also scored 16 and added four steals for Sacramento.

The score was tied at 69 when Denver went on a 22-11 run that spanned the final six minutes of the third quarter. The Nuggets went 7 of 12 from 3-point range in the period and made five in the key stretch, with Barton hitting two and Harris and Trey Lyles one each.

Jamal Murray scored 18 points, Nikola Jokic added 16, and Juancho Hernangomez 11 for Denver, which made 49 percent of its shots from the field. Jokic grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds.

Zach Randolph and De‘Aaron Fox scored 12 points apiece for the Kings (4-13). Frank Mason added 11 points, and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 10.

NOTES: The NBA rescinded the fine given to Nuggets C Nikola Jokic for his ejection in Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. In a statement, the league said Jokic properly received the technical but that he should not have been ejected. Jokic played 35 minutes against Sacramento. ... Kings G Buddy Hield missed his second straight game with a sprained right ankle. ... Starting forwards Garrett Temple and Skal Labissiere combined to score eight points on 3-of-13 shooting for the Kings, a game after going scoreless together on a combined 0 of 17 at Portland on Saturday. ... With head coach Michael Malone suspended, David Adelman became the lead assistant for acting coach Wes Unseld Jr. Adelman’s dad, Rick, won 395 games as a Kings head coach, the most in the team’s Sacramento history. ... Kings F Vince Carter has missed seven games with kidney stones, and there is no timeline for his return.