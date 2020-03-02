Fox leads surging Kings past Pistons

De’Aaron Fox had 23 points and seven assists as the Sacramento Kings won for the fifth time in six games by downing the visiting Detroit Pistons 106-100 on Sunday.

For the winners, Buddy Hield supplied 19 points and six rebounds and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 15 points. Harry Giles contributed 12 points and seven rebounds, Harrison Barnes had 10 points and Alex Len powered for eight points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.

Christian Wood led Detroit, which has lost eight of its past nine games, with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Brandon Knight had 16 points and seven assists, Svi Mykhailiuk scored 14 points, Tony Snell had 12 with six assists, and Langston Galloway added 11 points.

Detroit point guard Derrick Rose left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury. He finished with nine points.

Sacramento overcame a terrible start and pulled to 51-50 by halftime. Detroit opened the game with an 18-1 run. John Henson had three dunks during that span.

The Pistons were up by 21 later in the first quarter before the Kings started to come back. The Kings had 11 unanswered points early in the second quarter to cut Detroit’s advantage to 34-27.

The Kings also finished the half with a 14-5 spurt to make it a one-point game.

Sacramento had a 9-0 run early in the third quarter to take a 69-59 lead. Bogdanovic capped it with a 3-pointer off a Fox feed.

The Pistons trimmed the deficit to 76-70 by the end of the quarter.

Kent Bazemore’s three-point play with 9:20 remaining restored the Kings’ 10-point advantage at 83-73. A Fox jump shot made it 88-76 midway later in the quarter. Hield scored in the lane for a 94-81 lead.

A Wood basket with just over a minute to go sliced Sacramento’s lead to six, and a Knight 3-pointer whittled it to three at 102-99. Fox scored in the lane to slow Detroit’s momentum, and the Pistons couldn’t get closer than four the rest of the way.

