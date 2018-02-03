Durant leads Warriors past Kings

Kevin Durant connected on six of Golden State’s 17 3-pointers Friday night, helping the Warriors avenge a November loss to the Sacramento Kings with a 119-104 victory at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.

Durant had 33 points, Stephen Curry 23 and Klay Thompson 20 for Golden State, which made 17 of its 33 3-point attempts and outscored the Kings 51-30 from beyond the arc.

The win was the Warriors’ 11th straight following a loss this season. They have not recorded a two-game losing streak all season.

Golden State was coming off a 129-99 loss at Utah on Tuesday night.

All five Kings starters scored in double figures, led by Zach Randolph with 18 points.

Sacramento had beaten the Warriors in their last meeting, taking advantage of the absences of Durant (sprained ankle) and Curry (bruised hand) to record a 110-106 win at Golden State in November.

The Kings also had beaten their Northern California rival in their most recent meeting in Sacramento, that coming last February in a 109-106 overtime affair.

The Warriors trailed by as many as 13 points in the first quarter, then led only 89-88 with 7:55 to go before getting five late 3-pointers, including two apiece by Durant and Nick Young, to pull away.

Young finished with 12 points, all coming on 4-for-6 shooting on 3-pointers.

Thompson also had four 3-pointers, while Curry added three.

Zaza Pachulia contributed a game-high 13 rebounds for the Warriors, who were playing the front end of a road back-to-back. They visit Denver on Saturday.

Justin Jackson (17), De‘Aaron Fox (16), Buddy Hield (16), Willie Cauley-Stein (13) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (12) joined Randolph in double figures for the Kings, who were playing at home for the first time after a 3-3 trip that ended with three wins in their last four games.

Jackson and Hield had two 3-pointers apiece among the 10 the Kings converted. Bogdanovic had four.

Sacramento welcomed coach Dave Joerger back to the bench after he had to leave the team during its trip after experiencing light-headedness in a game against San Antonio on Sunday.

Assistant Elston Turner coached the Kings to their 114-103 win at New Orleans to complete the trip on Tuesday.

