Kings turn away Pacers in final seconds

Willie Cauley-Stein followed a De’Aaron Fox miss with a dunk with 16.1 seconds remaining Saturday night to give Sacramento a one-point lead and the host Kings held on to beat the Indiana Pacers 111-110.

A 3-pointer by Darren Collison had given Indiana a 110-107 advantage with 1:12 to go before Cauley-Stein stole the ball and Fox made a layup with 35.1 left to get the Kings within one.

An offensive foul on Collison gave the ball back to Sacramento with 22.1 seconds left, and the Kings capitalized when Cauley-Stein’s 13th rebound of the game created a second opportunity.

The Pacers had two subsequent shots at a win, but Bojan Bogdanovic misfired on a jumper and, after a jump ball with 1.3 seconds left, Collison couldn’t connect on a desperation buzzer-beater.

Bogdan Bogdanovic had a team-high 20 points and Cauley-Stein recorded a double-double with 17 points to go with his game-high 13 rebounds for the Kings, who had lost three in a row, including two straight to open a three-game homestand.

Buddy Hield had 18 points, Fox 15, Nemanja Bjelica 13 and Troy Williams 12 for Sacramento.

Bojan Bogdanovic led all scorers with 27 points for the Pacers, who completed a four-game trip with two straight losses after having won at Utah and Phoenix.

Myles Turner (14 points, 12 rebounds) and Collison (11 points, 12 assists) notched double-doubles, while Thaddeus Young (14 points), Doug McDermott (14) and Tyreke Evans (12) also scored in double figures for Indiana, which played a seventh straight game without Victor Oladipo, out with a sore right knee.

A layup by McDermott with 5:06 to play had put the Pacers up 107-103. But they didn’t score again until Collison’s 3-pointer with 1:12 left, allowing the Kings to draw even on a layup by Fox and an alley-oop dunk by Cauley-Stein.

The Pacers shot 1-for-10 and mixed in three turnovers the rest of the way following McDermott’s basket.

Neither team led by more than seven points in the first three quarters, which ended with Indiana clinging to a 91-89 lead.

