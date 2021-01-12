Harrison Barnes, Kings hold off Pacers

Harrison Barnes scored a season-best 30 points on 10-of-14 shooting and collected eight rebounds to help the Sacramento Kings post a 127-122 victory over the visiting Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

De’Aaron Fox added 21 points and nine assists, and Buddy Hield scored 18 points on a season-high six 3-pointers as Sacramento won for just the second time in its past seven games.

Richaun Holmes recorded 16 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocked shots for the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton added 12 points for Sacramento, which shot 56 percent from the field and was 15 of 32 from 3-point range.

Domantas Sabonis registered 28 points and 11 rebounds and has notched double-doubles in all 10 of Indiana’s games.

Malcolm Brogdon had 24 points and nine assists, and Doug McDermott and Victor Oladipo scored 21 apiece for the Pacers, who lost their second straight game.

Barnes made two free throws to give the Kings a 118-117 lead with 1:45 remaining. Hield buried a 3-pointer 36 seconds later, and Fox drove down the lane to slam home a ferocious left-handed dunk to make it 123-117 with 33.4 seconds left.

Oladipo scored on his own dunk with 29.7 seconds remaining before Sacramento closed out the victory.

McDermott was 8-of-10 shooting for Indiana, which shot 48.5 percent from the field and made 13 of 39 from 3-point range during the opener of a five-game road trip.

Holmes and Haliburton knocked down 3-pointers in the opening minute of the fourth quarter to give Sacramento a 103-93 advantage.

But Indiana charged back and Oladipo scored five straight points and Sabonis added a three-point play to tie it at 110 with 5:22 left.

Oladipo again scored five straight points a short time later to give the Pacers a 115-113 edge with 3:34 left.

Hield connected on a 3-pointer to give Sacramento the lead with 2:33 remaining, but Oladipo scored on a layup 41 seconds later to put Indiana back ahead.

Fox buried a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Kings a 65-64 halftime lead.

Sabonis had 16 at the break for the Pacers, while Barnes tallied 15 for Sacramento.

The score was tied at 74 after a 3-pointer by Oladipo with 8:15 remaining in the third quarter.

But the Kings answered with 10 straight points and later held an 89-77 lead after Hield’s 3-pointer with 4:03 remaining.

Indiana trailed 97-93 entering the final stanza.

--Field Level Media