Clippers dump Kings to cap NorCal sweep

Blake Griffin returned from a two-game absence caused by a concussion and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:55 to play Thursday night, sending the Los Angeles Clippers to a 121-115 victory over the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif.

The win capped a consecutive-nights sweep of Northern California for the Clippers, who stunned the Golden State Warriors 125-106 in Oakland on Wednesday.

The club’s ninth victory in the past 12 games might have been a costly one for the injury-ravaged Clippers, who lost star center DeAndre Jordan to a sprained left ankle in the second quarter.

Jordan had eight points and seven rebounds in just 11 minutes before landing awkwardly on his left foot after slamming through a Lou Williams alley-oop lob with 5:15 remaining in the first half.

He was immediately removed from the game and went to the locker room. Jordan never returned to the game.

After the Clippers led for the first 43 minutes, the Kings rallied into a 109-108 advantage on a jumper by Zach Randolph with 4:14 to go, capping a 17-2 flurry.

The teams then exchanged leads four times before Griffin buried his decisive hoop for a 115-113 advantage with just 1:55 to go.

Williams doubled the margin with a jumper, and Tyrone Wallace, promoted from the G League last week, clinched the Clippers’ third consecutive win with a steal and dunk with 10 seconds left.

Williams, who exploded for 50 points in the win over the Warriors, followed up with a game-high 30 against the Kings.

Griffin added an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double for the Clippers, who beat the Kings for the third straight time this season.

The Clippers also got back point guard Milos Teodosic, who had sat out three straight games due to a flare-up of plantar fasciitis. He contributed 10 points and nine assists in the win.

Six Kings scored in double figures, led by reserve Bogdan Bogdanovic with 22 points.

George Hill (21), Randolph (16), Kosta Koufos (14), Buddy Hield (14) and Willie Cauley-Stein (12) also scored in double figures for the Kings, who have lost eight of their past 10 games. Koufos added a game-high 14 rebounds.

Williams hit the first two of his five 3-pointers and Jordan converted an alley-oop into a dunk as the Clippers scored the game’s first eight points to build a lead they didn’t relinquish until the 44th minute.

--Field Level Media