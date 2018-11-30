Clippers stymie Kings for 4th straight win

EditorsNote: 4th graf, change Bagley to Bogdanovic; last graf, clarifies play by play

Tobias Harris stopped a Sacramento Kings rally with a 3-pointer with 6:13 remaining Thursday night and capped a 28-point effort with two subsequent hoops as the visiting Los Angeles Clippers held on for a 133-121 victory in the second half of the NBA’s nationally televised double-header.

Montrezl Harrell contributed 24 points as the Clippers, the first-place team in the Pacific Division, won their fourth in a row overall and their 12th straight at Sacramento dating to March of 2013.

Bogdan Bogdanovic had 26 points and Marvin Bagley III 18 points for the Kings, who lost their third in a row.

After Sacramento had trimmed a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to 112-108 on a hoop by Bogdanovic with 6:32 to go, Harris bombed in his third 3-pointer of the game to keep the host at arm’s length.

The Clippers went on to rebuild as much as a 15-point margin before coasting home.

Harris hit 11 of his 17 shots and Harrell eight of his 10 for the Clippers, who shot 55.6 percent in the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in with 17 points, Avery Bradley and Danilo Gallinari 16 apiece, and Lou Williams 10 for the Clippers, who opened a four-game trip.

Bagley completed a double-double with 10 rebounds, while Willie Cauley-Stein also had 10 boards to go with 17 points for the Kings, now winless on the first two games of a three-game homestand.

Fox had a game-high nine assists to complement 17 points for Sacramento, while Nemanja Bjelica added 11 points and Buddy Hield 10.

The Clippers built as much as an 18-point lead in the first quarter and ended the period with a 42-26 advantage. Gilgeous-Alexander (11 points) and Harris (nine) combined for 20 points in the early run-away.

The Kings got within one in the second quarter, but never caught up, eventually to fall 12 back again on Harrell’s interior basket with 11:12 remaining in the game.

—Field Level Media