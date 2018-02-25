Caldwell-Pope scores 34 as Lakers edge Kings

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope saved four of his season-high 34 points for a late spurt that propelled the Los Angeles Lakers to a 113-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night in Sacramento, Calif.

The win allowed the Lakers to snap a three-game road losing streak and was the 14th in their last 21 games. They began the season with just 11 wins in their first 38 contests.

The Kings lost for the 10th time in their last 13 home games.

Sacramento led 95-94 before Kyle Kuzma buried a short jumper with 6:35 to go to give the Lakers a lead they never relinquished.

Caldwell-Pope followed with a layup and a 20-footer, Kuzma added a 3-pointer and Julius Randle slammed home a dunk to complete an 11-2 burst that produced a 105-97 lead with just 2:16 to go.

Buddy Hield bombed in a 3-pointer among five late points and Bogdan Bogdanovic converted a four-point play with 12.7 seconds left to get the Kings within 109-108.

But Isaiah Thomas buried two free throws one second later, and the Kings misfired on their final three shots, allowing the Lakers to hold on.

Josh Hart completed the scoring with two free throws with 5.2 seconds remaining.

Caldwell-Pope connected on a career-high-tying eight 3-pointers to account for a majority of his 34 points, which were just four shy of his career-best of 38 set as a member of the Detroit Pistons against New Orleans last February.

Randle backed Caldwell-Pope with a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double for the Lakers, who were opening a four-game trip.

Isaiah Thomas (17 points), Brandon Ingram (13), Brook Lopez (11), Kuzma (10) and Hart (10) also scored in double figures for Los Angeles, which has won both its games since the All-Star break.

Ingram also finished with a game-high eight assists.

The Lakers connected on 17 3-pointers, outscoring the Kings 51-39 from beyond the arc. Sacramento made 13 of its 25 3-point attempts.

Willie Cauley-Stein had 18 points to go with a game-high 15 rebounds for the Kings, whose 41st loss assured a 12th straight non-winning season.

Hield and Bogdanovic paced Sacramento in scoring with 21 points apiece. De‘Aaron Fox added 13.

