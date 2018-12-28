Kings stun Lakers on Bogdanovic's buzzer-beater

EditorsNote: update 2: rewords next-to-last graf

Bogdan Bogdanovic made a 3-pointer at the buzzer on Thursday to give the Sacramento Kings another come-from-behind triumph, earning a 117-116 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers, who were without an injured LeBron James.

Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Willie Cauley-Stein added 19 and De’Aaron Fox had 15 points with 12 assists and nine rebounds as the Kings won their third consecutive home game.

After coming back from 19-point deficits in each of their past two home victories, the Kings took down the Lakers after trailing by 15 points with just under seven minutes remaining. The Kings nearly overcame a 27-point deficit before losing on the road to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Lonzo Ball nearly delivered a triple-double for the Lakers, scoring 20 points and contributing 12 assists and nine rebounds.

Kyle Kuzma scored 33 points, and Brandon Ingram added 22 for Los Angeles. The Lakers not only were playing without James (groin injury) for the first time this season, but they were also without guard Rajon Rondo (hand injury).

Trailing by 15 points with 6:44 to play after an alley-oop dunk from Tyson Chandler, the Kings went on the attack. Sacramento tied the game 112-112 with just under a minute remaining on three free throws from Justin Jackson.

Kuzma gave the Lakers a 115-112 edge on a 3-pointer with 41.2 seconds remaining. Ingram made 1 of 2 free throws with four seconds remaining for a 116-114 Los Angles lead before Bogdanovic made the long-distance 3-pointer to win it.

Bogdanovic’s game-winner gave the Kings their first lead of the second half.

Sacramento opened the game by hitting its first six shots from the field, but the Lakers went on a 14-0 run late in the first quarter to take a 34-32 lead.

The Lakers led 67-61 at halftime after shooting 26 of 47 (55.3 percent) from the field in the opening two quarters. The Kings cut the deficit to 70-69 in the third quarter on a dunk by Nemanja Bjelica, but the Lakers took a 95-84 advantage into the final 12 minutes.

James’ injury forced him to sit for the first time in 116 regular-season games and the first time in 156 games including the playoffs.

