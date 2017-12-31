Preview: Grizzlies at Kings

The Sacramento Kings showed what they are capable of with a victory over Cleveland on Wednesday and displayed their inconsistency two days later, losing by 10 points to Phoenix at home. The Kings look to find their top form when they continue a six-game homestand Sunday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, who reside in the Western Conference cellar.

“It’s tough,” Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic told the Sacramento Bee on Friday after scoring 13 points. “I can see we were emotional (Wednesday against the Cavaliers) and we lost a lot of energy, but you’ve got to find a way to be ready in two games against different teams.” The Kings - last in the league in scoring at 97 points per game - have dropped three of their last four overall and hope to take care of business against Memphis, which is 1-2 on its five-game Western road trip after a 141-128 loss at Golden State on Saturday. Marc Gasol and Tyreke Evans combined for 49 points in the loss as the Grizzlies scored 13 more than their previous season high, but gave up 10 makes from 3-point range by Stephen Curry. Memphis, which came into the game against Golden State fifth in the league in scoring defense at 101.2, has won only four of its last 25 games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Memphis), NBCSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (11-25): Gasol drained 10-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range, while Evans continued his hot streak with 22 points Saturday as his average slipped slightly to 26.4 over the last five games. Rookie guard Kobi Simmons produced a season-high 17 points against Golden State and former first-round pick Deyonta Davis, a 6-11 center, has drained 8-of-10 from the field and averaged 12 points the last two games - eight above his season mark. Forward JaMychal Green scored 12 on 6-of-16 from the field Saturday after missing three games with a knee injury.

ABOUT THE KINGS (12-23): Veteran forward Zach Randolph tops the team in scoring (15.4) and rebounding (6.8), but has connected on only 19 of his 51 shots in the last four contests. Center Willie Cauley-Stein has picked up some of the slack inside by averaging 16 points and hitting 57.4 percent from field over the last five games while Bogdanovic is shooting 60 percent from the floor in the same span. Buddy Hield (12.5 points) has drained 10-of-20 from behind arc the last four games and fellow guard George Hill is only 1-for-10 in the last three despite shooting 46.1 percent from long range overall.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis F Chandler Parsons, who is averaging 8.8 points, missed Saturday’s game with knee soreness and is questionable for Sunday.

2. Sacramento’s rookie PG De’Aaron Fox (quad) has been participating in practice, but is expected to miss his sixth straight game.

3. The Grizzlies have won six of the last eight meetings, but the teams split four contests last season.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 102, Kings 96