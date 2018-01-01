Evans leads Grizzlies past Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Tyreke Evans is enjoying a revival this season for the Memphis Grizzlies, and he left his former team in his dust on the year’s final day.

Evans scored a team-best 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting, canning 5 of 7 3-point attempts, and the Grizzlies blasted the Sacramento Kings 114-96 on Sunday at the Golden 1 Center.

Jarell Martin scored 11 points, and no other Memphis player scored more than 10 in the Grizzlies’ third victory in five games. Memphis (12-25) had lost 19 of its previous 21 before that five-game stretch.

Evans, who averaged 11.6 points a game in 14 contests last season during his second stint for Sacramento, led the Grizzlies in scoring for the 16th time this season. he has recorded at least 25 points in four consecutive contests. He is averaging 23.2 points over his past 11 contests and has scored in double-digits in his past 14 outings.

Against Sacramento, Evans helped Memphis top the 100-point mark for the third consecutive contest. The Grizzlies passed that marker in only three of their previous 12 games before that stretch.

The Grizzlies again played without guard Mike Conley, out since Nov. 13 because a left heel injury. Forward Chandler Parsons also sat out against Sacramento because of a sore right knee.

Willie Cauley-Stein scored 21 points and pulled eight rebounds to pace Sacramento (12-24), but the Kings lost for the second straight time and for the fourth time in five contests. They are 1-2 halfway through a six-game homestand that will match their longest of the season.

Buddy Hield scored 15 points, and Garrett Temple added 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting for the Kings. However, center Zach Randolph scored only four points on 2-of-7 shooting in his first game against the team for which he played eight seasons.

Sacramento rookie guard Frank Mason didn’t return after landing awkwardly and bruising his right heel while trying to rebound a missed free throw at the first-quarter buzzer. Mason made two free throws and missed a third when he was awarded the foul shots after a lengthy review following a missed half-court shot at the first-quarter buzzer.

NOTES: Memphis G Mike Conley is traveling with the team and has taken part in practices, as well as a pregame workout before the Saturday contest at Golden State, the Memphis Commercial-Appeal reported. Conley has missed 24 straight games with a left heel injury. ... Kings G De‘Aaron Fox, initially listed as doubtful for the Sunday game, missed his sixth straight contest with a partial tear of his right quadriceps muscle. Sacramento has not said when he will return. ... .. A day after tying a franchise record by allowing 78 first-half points, Memphis held Sacramento to 46 in the first half and 51 in the second half. ... Kings F Skal Labissiere, who scored 12 points in a start against Phoenix on Friday after sitting out three straight games, returned to the bench and scored six points in 17 minutes Sunday.