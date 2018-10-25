Hield scores 23 as Kings hold off Grizzlies

Buddy Hield recorded 23 points and seven rebounds to help the host Sacramento Kings notch a 97-92 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

De’Aaron Fox contributed 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Kings. Willie Cauley-Stein posted 15 points and 10 rebounds, Marvin Bagley III scored 13 points, and Nemanja Bjelica had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Mike Conley scored 27 points for Memphis, which had a two-game winning streak snapped. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 14 points before fouling out, Wayne Selden added 13, and Marc Gasol had 10 points and 10 rebounds before departing with an apparent shoulder injury.

Justin Jackson collected a career-best 11 rebounds for Sacramento, which held a 57-49 rebounding edge while shooting 42.2 percent from the field.

The Grizzlies shot 38.3 percent from the field.

Memphis led 80-78 after Conley’s basket with 9:21 left before the Kings rolled off 11 consecutive points to take a nine-point lead. Justin Jackson capped the Kings’ splurge with a jumper to make it 89-80 with 4:35 left.

During the Sacramento charge, Fox came down on Gasol in a scramble for a rebound, and the Memphis center went down to the floor holding his left shoulder with 5:54 remaining. After being helped up, Gasol immediately went to the locker room and didn’t re-enter the game.

Conley’s basket with 3:45 left ended the Grizzlies’ drought of 5:36 without a point. He later scored another hoop to bring Memphis within 92-86 with 2:10 remaining.

Cauley-Stein scored in the interior with 1:04 left and Fox split two free throws with 43.2 seconds left to make it a nine-point margin.

Conley drained a 3-pointer with 15.9 seconds remaining to pull Memphis within 95-89, but Cauley-Stein hit two free throws with 8.7 seconds remaining as Sacramento closed it out.

Gasol and Jackson each scored 10 points in the first half as the Grizzlies held a 52-44 lead at the break.

The Grizzlies used runs of 10-3 and 8-0 in the first quarter en route to a 28-19 lead. Memphis led by as many as 13 points in the second quarter before settling for an eight-point halftime advantage.

Sacramento began the third quarter with a 17-8 push to take the lead at 61-60 on Fox’s layup with 5:29 left in the period.

Selden hit back-to-back 3-pointers later in the quarter to give Memphis a 67-63 lead before the Kings recovered for a tie at 71 entering the final stanza.

