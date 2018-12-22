Kings heat up in time to cool off Grizzlies

EditorsNote: rewords lede

De’Aaron Fox capped a huge comeback by sinking the tying and go-ahead free throws with 1:17 remaining, and the host Sacramento Kings took advantage of a late scoring drought by the Memphis Grizzlies to score a 102-99 victory on Friday night.

Willie Cauley-Stein and Buddy Hield each added two free throws to ice the victory for the Kings, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Hield led all scorers with 28 points for the Kings, who trailed by as many as 19 points in the first half and began the fourth quarter down 74-65.

The Grizzlies led by as much as 10 in the first quarter, 19 in the second and 17 in the third before seeing their lead melt away over the final 12 minutes.

A 3-pointer by Garrett Temple helped Memphis retain a 95-88 lead with 4:03 to play, but the Grizzlies then missed their next six shots and mixed in a pair of turnovers, giving the Kings a chance to catch up.

The Grizzlies made just one field goal in the final four minutes, that coming when Shelvin Mack had a meaningless layup goaltended at the final horn.

The Kings finally overtook Memphis 98-97 on Fox’s two free throws after 3-pointers by Bogdan Bogdanovic and Hield had helped trim the deficit to one.

Cauley-Stein’s free throws gave the Kings a three-point lead with 13.2 seconds left before Hield put the game away with his foul shots with 3.9 seconds left.

Hield shot 6-for-13 on 3-point attempts to account for a majority of his 28 points for Sacramento, which had opened a three-game homestand with a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

Fox and Bogdanovic added 14 points apiece for the Kings, Cauley-Stein finished with 12 to complement a game-high 13 rebounds, while Iman Shumpert and Nemanja Bjelica chipped in with 11 points apiece.

Fox had a game-high eight assists and five steals.

Mike Conley made seven 3-pointers while scoring 23 points for the Grizzlies, who fell back to .500 at 16-16 for the first time since they were 2-2 in the second week of the season.

The Grizzlies hit 16 of their 32 3-point attempts and outshot the Kings 46.3 percent to 37.5 percent overall.

Temple (17 points), Jaren Jackson Jr. (12), Marc Gasol (12), Mack (11) and Kyle Anderson (10) also scored in double figures for Memphis, which lost its fifth straight.

