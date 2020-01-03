Kings top Grizzlies to end 8-game skid

De’Aaron Fox recorded 27 points, nine assists and a season-best five steals as the Sacramento Kings snapped a season-worst eight-game losing streak by notching a 128-123 victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

Buddy Hield contributed 26 points and seven rebounds for the Kings, who recovered from a 20-point, second-quarter deficit. It was Sacramento’s first victory since beating the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 15.

Richaun Holmes added 18 points and seven rebounds, Harrison Barnes had 17 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 16 for the Kings. The point total was a season best for Sacramento.

Ja Morant had 23 points and seven assists and Jae Crowder added 19 points and six assists for the Grizzlies, who fell to 6-10 on the road. Jonas Valanciunas registered 18 points and 12 rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. also scored 18 points, De’Anthony Melton had 16 points and Dillon Brooks scored 15 for Memphis.

Memphis shot 48.4 percent from the field, including 13 of 34 from 3-point range.

The Kings made 48.9 percent from the floor and were 14 of 34 from behind the arc.

Fox scored back-to-back baskets and Hield scored another on a goaltending call on Valanciunas as Sacramento held a 110-106 lead with 4:01 remaining.

Hield drained a 3-pointer to make it 115-110 with 2:53 left and Barnes followed with a floater 32 seconds later.

Brooks buried a 3-pointer to pull the Grizzlies within 120-115 with 32.2 seconds left but Hield made two free throws with 27.9 seconds left and the Kings closed it out.

Jackson scored 14 points in the opening quarter as the Grizzlies ran out to a 42-26 lead.

The advantage reached 20 on two free throws by Kyle Anderson with 10:40 left in the half before the Kings ripped off the next eight points.

Memphis led by 14 just past the midway point of the quarter before Sacramento went on a 25-6 burst with Fox capping it with a basket with 24.8 seconds left.

Crowder scored on a layup for the Grizzlies with 1.9 seconds to play to pull within 63-60 at the break.

The Grizzlies led by nine early in the fourth quarter before the Kings used a 12-2 run to take a 102-101 lead on two free throws by Harry Giles III with 8:23 left.

