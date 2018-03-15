Kings slip past Heat in overtime

Buddy Hield scored 24 points and Zach Randolph added 22 points and nine rebounds to help the Sacramento Kings record a 123-119 overtime victory over the visiting Miami Heat on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.

Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox contributed 20 points and scored the tying basket that forced overtime. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 14 points, Frank Mason III had 11 points and Willie Cauley-Stein recorded 10 points and nine rebounds.

Goran Dragic matched his season high of 33 points for Miami. Wayne Ellington made six 3-pointers while scoring 22 points, James Johnson added 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Bam Adebayo collected 16 rebounds for the Heat.

Tyler Johnson (14 points), Kelly Olynyk (13) and Justise Winslow (10) also scored in double digits for Miami, which was short-handed. Heat guard Dwyane Wade (hamstring) missed his second straight game and center Hassan Whiteside (hip) sat out his third in a row.

Bogdanovic nailed a long, straightaway 3-pointer to give the Kings a 119-115 lead with 1:03 remaining in overtime. James Johnson got open for a layup with 59.3 seconds left to pull the Heat within two before Hield made two free throws with 18.7 seconds left to restore Sacramento’s four-point lead.

Hield knocked down two more free throws with 9.6 seconds remaining as the Kings closed it out to extend Miami’s road losing streak to nine games.

The Kings held a 104-91 lead after Hield’s jumper with 5:58 remaining in regulation before Dragic took over with 11 straight points.

The All-Star guard converted a three-point play, hit two 3-pointers and made two free throws during his personal run to pull Miami within two. Olynyk followed with a 3-pointer to give the Heat a 105-104 edge with 3:18 left.

Miami led 110-106 after Ellington’s 3-pointer with 1:23 left before Hield knocked down a trey of his own with 33.3 seconds left. Olynyk split two free throws with three seconds left before Fox drove for the tying hoop at the buzzer at knot the score at 111 and force overtime.

Sacramento held a 72-62 after Justin Jackson’s jumper with 6:52 left in the third quarter. Miami cut its deficit in half before the Kings rattled off 17 of the next 24 points and took a 15-point lead on Cauley-Stein’s dunk with 1:01 left in the quarter.

Olynyk drained a 3-pointer with 3.8 seconds left to pull the Heat within 91-79 heading into the final stanza.

Randolph recorded 13 points and six rebounds in the first half as Sacramento led 59-52 at the break.

—Field Level Media