Kings' comeback sinks Heat

Buddy Hield scored 23 points, and the host Sacramento Kings rallied from a 17-point, third-quarter deficit to defeat the Miami Heat 102-96 on Friday night.

Feb 8, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) dunks the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Hield made a go-ahead free throw and then hit a fastbreak layup to give the Kings a 99-96 lead with 35.5 seconds left. Willie Cauley-Stein added a free throw, the Heat threw the ball away, and the Kings closed the game on a 19-2 run.

Bogdan Bogdanovich added 16 points for the Kings, who held Miami to a season-low 13 fourth-quarter points.

Josh Richardson led Miami with 21 points, and Hassan Whiteside added 17 points and 19 rebounds.

Dwyane Wade contributed 15 points for Miami, which had its three-game road win streak snapped.

Heat guard Dion Waiters, starting his first game of the season, scored 12 points. The game was Miami’s first since the Heat traded away guards Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington, a move that opened up more playing time for Waiters.

Forward Harrison Barnes, acquired by Sacramento this week from the Dallas Mavericks, started the game in his Kings debut and scored 12 points. Guard Alec Burks, acquired from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, also played his first game for Sacramento, scoring nine points as a backup.

Sacramento got off to a poor start, missing its first seven shots and falling behind 7-0. The trend continued throughout the first quarter as the Kings were held to 23.1 percent shooting, and Miami led 28-17 after 12 minutes.

Wade sustained an apparent head injury and left the game with 10.9 seconds left in the first quarter. He had missed a shot in the lane, tried to grab the rebound and hit the deck after bumping into a Kings player.

However, Wade returned in the second quarter and scored Miami’s final 11 points of the period as the Heat went into halftime with a 59-50 lead.

The Heat led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter but settled for an 83-75 advantage entering the fourth. Sacramento finished the quarter on a 13-4 run, and Bogdanovic had eight points in the period.

Sacramento took its first lead of the game on a Hield free throw with 1:21 left in the fourth quarter, and the Kings held on from there.

—Field Level Media