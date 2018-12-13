Bjelica, Kings hold off Wolves

Nemanja Bjelica poured in 25 points to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 141-130 win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Bjelica came up huge at crucial moments throughout the contest, including in the final minutes, to help shut down any run from his former squad.

Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic each scored 20 points for the Kings. Marvin Bagley gave Sacramento a boost with 17 points and 10 rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench, providing many high-energy plays.

Yogi Ferrell finished with 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting and added six assists in just 16 minutes off the bench for the Kings, who have won five of their past six games.

Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 25 points, and Derrick Rose scored 20. Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who also got a double-double from Jeff Teague (12 points, 13 assists). Minnesota lost its third game in a row following a stretch of six wins in seven outings.

The home team got out to a good start, taking an early 8-2 lead and building a 35-31 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Timberwolves made a run early in the second and took a 39-35 lead. However, Bjelica responded with a jumper to help swing the momentum, igniting a push that led the Kings to close the half on a 12-2 run that gave them a 63-50 lead at halftime.

The Timberwolves came out after the break and produced a 16-2 surge, capped by a Towns 3-pointer, to take a one-point lead early in the third quarter. However, Bjelica responded, this time with a trey that helped the Kings turn the momentum yet again. Sacramento held a 96-92 lead going into the final frame.

The Kings started the fourth with a 16-7 run to take a 13-point lead with nine minutes left. Farrell hit three 3-pointers in less than two minutes to help build a comfortable cushion, but the visitors kept chipping away. The Timberwolves cut the gap to six with three minutes left, but the Kings were solid in the clutch to close out the win.

The Timberwolves will look to bounce back as they take on the Suns in Phoenix on Saturday.

The Kings will seek their third consecutive win when they play host to the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

