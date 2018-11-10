Powerful Kings keep Wolves winless on road

Willie Cauley-Stein scored 25 points to help the Sacramento Kings deliver a 121-110 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Iman Shumpert scored 17 points, De’Aaron Fox had 16 points and 10 assists and Buddy Hield added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings. Nemanja Bjelica tallied 14 points against his former team.

Karl-Anthony Towns established season highs of 39 points and 19 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who completed an 0-5 road trip. Derrick Rose added 21 points and Jimmy Butler had 13 for Minnesota, which has lost all eight of its road games.

The Timberwolves were just 7 of 25 from 3-point range and shot 41.5 percent overall. Sacramento connected on 45.3 percent of its field-goal attempts, including 12 of 32 from behind the arc.

Minnesota trailed by 14 after Sacramento’s Hield buried a 3-pointer with 6:27 remaining.

But Rose drained two 3-pointers, Tyus Jones converted a three-point play and Anthony Tolliver knocked down a 3-pointer to pull the Timberwolves within 108-106 with 4:31 left.

The Kings answered with baskets by Kosta Koufos and Fox plus a 3-pointer by Hield to take a 115-106 edge with 2:01 remaining.

Cauley-Stein’s dunk with 35.8 seconds left again made it a nine-point margin to help Sacramento close it out.

The Kings led by two at halftime and then held the Timberwolves to 6-of-23 shooting in the third quarter.

Minnesota trailed 80-77 after Rose’s basket with 4:01 remaining before Bjelica scored the Kings’ next eight points on two 3-pointers and an inside basket to make it 88-79.

Marvin Bagley III scored the final points of the quarter with 25.2 seconds left to give Sacramento a 92-81 lead.

Hield’s dunk gave the Kings a 100-85 lead with 9:06 remaining.

Towns had 29 points on 11-of-17 shooting in the first half but Minnesota trailed 63-61.

Sacramento took its first lead of the night at 39-36 on Yogi Ferrell’s three-point play with 8:42 left in the half.

—Field Level Media