Payton double-double helps Pelicans over Kings

Elfrid Payton had a double-double and made a 3-pointer that put the visiting New Orleans Pelicans ahead for good in a 133-129 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

Apr 7, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; T-shirts are laid atop seats before the game between the Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The injury-plagued Pelicans used just eight players after choosing to rest forward Julius Randle, but all five starters had scored in double figures by the middle of the third quarter.

Payton finished with 26 points and 14 assists while Ian Clark made a career-high seven 3-pointers as he scored a season-high 31 points to lead the Pelicans (33-48), who won for just the third time in 15 games.

Jahlil Okafor added 23 points and 14 rebounds, Christian Wood scored 14 points, Solomon Hill had 13 and Kenrich Williams 12.

New Orleans concludes the season at home against Golden State on Tuesday.

Harrison Barnes scored 29 points, De’Aaron Fox had 24 points and 11 assists, Marvin Bagley III had 19 points and 14 rebounds, Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 16, Nemanja Bjelica had 15 and Buddy Hield 12 for the Kings (39-42), who are now guaranteed a losing record as they prepare to conclude the season at Portland on Wednesday.

Payton’s 3-pointer broke a 123-all tie with 2:07 left and a basket by Williams and another by Payton gave New Orleans a seven-point lead with less than a minute remaining.

The Kings pulled within three on a 3-pointer by Bogdanovich with 21.8 seconds left and after a Pelicans turnover, Sacramento had a chance to tie but Bogdanovich missed a 3-pointer.

Payton made one of two free throws with 5.7 seconds left.

Sacramento led by two points at halftime, but Wood scored 10 points as New Orleans started the third quarter with a 12-3 run.

The Pelicans twice built 16-point leads before the Kings went on a 13-2 run to get within 98-93.

Payton scored two baskets, but Bogdanovich’s 3-pointer pulled the Kings even at 102 at the end of the period.

Clark made one 3-pointer and Hill made two as New Orleans began the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run.

Sacramento used a 15-4 run to take a 117-115 lead with five minutes remaining.

—Field Level Media