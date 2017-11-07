Preview: Thunder at Kings

The Oklahoma City Thunder are working on their chemistry and feel they aren’t too far away from winning more games. The reconfigured Thunder look to get back to the .500 mark on Tuesday when they visit the woeful Sacramento Kings, who have lost seven straight contests.

Oklahoma City added forwards Paul George and Carmelo Anthony to make it a three-star club with reigning MVP Russell Westbrook, but the early results have been mixed. “It’s Year One for this team,” George told reporters after Sunday’s 103-99 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. “It’s a new nucleus and a new roster. We’re playing against teams that have been together for a while, so it just comes down to chemistry. We’ll learn, we’ll figure it out and we’ll keep the show rolling.” Sacramento has been collapsing in the wrong direction and started 1-8 for the first time since the 1990-91 campaign. The Kings lost by 27 points twice during a three-game span last week before suffering a 108-99 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (4-5): Each member of the Oklahoma City star trio is getting enough shots to average more than 20 points per game, with George leading at 21, followed by Anthony (20.6) and Westbrook (20.1). The triple-double machine is still rolling as Westbrook posted four in nine games after recording an NBA-record 42 last season. The Thunder rank second in scoring defense (96.4 points per game) and allowed more than 100 on four occasions - all losses - and lead the NBA in steals at 9.9 after having 11 thefts in the defeat against Portland.

ABOUT THE KINGS (1-8): Sacramento added veteran power forward Zach Randolph and point guard George Hill in the offseason with the thought that the pair would help them be competitive. But the slow start and recent large defeats display an idea that isn’t being followed by results, and the club seems headed to its 12th consecutive season of missing the playoffs. “They’re young and we understand we’re rebuilding with young guys and it’s tough,” Randolph said of the slow start. “It’s a tough go, especially when you’re a competitor and you’re used to winning, it’s tough. Just getting your mind adjusted, come out, and play hard every night, lead by example.”

1. The Thunder went 2-1 versus the Kings last season and are 26-7 against them during the Oklahoma City era.

2. Oklahoma City C Steven Adams is averaging 5.5 points over the past two games after averaging 16 over the previous five outings.

3. Hill missed the loss to Detroit due to personal reasons and it hasn’t been determined if he will return against the Thunder.

PREDICTION: Thunder 109, Kings 102