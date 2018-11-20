Hield, Kings spoil Westbrook's return to Thunder

EditorsNote: 8th graf, change Jr. to III and change 13 points to 13 rebounds

Buddy Hield scored 25 points, hitting 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions late in the fourth quarter, to help lift the Sacramento Kings to a 117-113 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

Hield’s late treys helped the Kings overcome a strong finish from the Thunder’s Russell Westbrook, who scored 13 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter.

It was Westbrook’s first game since Nov. 5, when he sprained his left ankle late in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Westbrook missed six consecutive games, for both the injury and the birth of his twin daughters over the weekend.

Westbrook hit four 3-pointers at Sacramento, the first time he sank multiple 3-pointers in a game this season.

After the Kings let an early 19-point lead slip away in the second half, Sacramento took the lead for good with just more than seven minutes remaining on Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 3-pointer that broke a 91-91 tie.

With less than five minutes remaining, Hield started his hot streak that ultimately put Sacramento up 107-98 with 3:36 to go.

Iman Shumpert added 23 points for the Kings, with all of his scoring coming in the first half. Shumpert missed all three of his second-half shots — all 3-point tries — after going 9 of 15 from the floor before half.

Bogdanovic scored 16 points, and Marvin Bagley Jr. had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Sacramento.

Westbrook also grabbed 13 rebounds and handed out seven assists. Paul George added 27 points, Hamidou Diallo scored 18, and Steven Adams had 11 points and 15 rebounds for Oklahoma City.

It was just the Thunder’s second loss in the past 12 games.

About four minutes into the second half, Westbrook and Willie Cauley-Stein got into a bit of a shoving match after Westbrook’s hard foul on Cauley-Stein under the basket.

Cauley-Stein and Adams were both assessed technical fouls on the play after a lengthy review.

Sacramento dominated early, scoring the game’s first 10 points and leading 27-8 just 6:05 into the game.

Shumpert scored 13 of his points in that initial push before the Thunder started cutting into the lead.

Oklahoma City was without both Alex Abrines and Terrance Ferguson for the second consecutive game.

—Field Level Media