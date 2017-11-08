Kings hand Thunder third straight loss

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Zach Randolph scored all 18 of his points in the second half, four of them during a key 10-4 run late in the fourth quarter, and the Sacramento Kings overcame a horrific start to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 94-86 on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center.

Buddy Hield had a game-high 21 points for Sacramento, all but six of them in the opening half, and the Kings rallied from their worst quarter of the campaign to end a six-game losing streak. The victory also was their first in four tries at home this season.

Russell Westbrook scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Oklahoma City, but the Thunder (4-6) lost for the third straight time. The Thunder couldn’t take advantage of a red-hot start that saw them blitz the Kings with a 10-0 run to begin the game, a lead they eventually built to 25-8 late in the first quarter.

Hield made all four of his shots, two of them 3-pointers, during his 10-point second quarter that got the Kings off the deck. Sacramento made 12 of 17 shots in the second quarter after going only 4 of 25 in the first quarter.

Oklahoma City made only 5 of 19 shots in the second quarter, and the Kings outscored the Thunder 57-32 in the middle two quarters.

Rookie De‘Aaron Fox came off the bench to contribute 10 points and eight assists for Sacramento (2-8).

Carmelo Anthony added 16 points for the Thunder, Steven Adams chipped in 14 and Paul George scored 12. But Oklahoma City converted just 33.7 percent of its shots from the field and committed 14 turnovers.

Justin Jackson scored 16 points for Sacramento.

NOTES: Thunder G Russell Westbrook has four triple-doubles in Oklahoma City’s first 10 games. A year ago, he had managed only three in the same period en route to a season record of 42. ... Kings coach Dave Joerger returned rookie G De‘Aaron Fox to the bench to start the game. Fox started at Detroit in the final game of the team’s three-game road trip. The Kings returned G George Hill to the starting lineup. Joerger has used six starting lineups in 10 games and only two more than once. ... How good has Oklahoma City’s defense been early in the season? In addition to allowing only 97.1 points per game, second best in the NBA, it had forced turnovers on 19.3 percent of opponents’ possessions. They forced 23 against Sacramento. ... The Kings’ 10-point first quarter marked the fourth time in their past five games that they’ve scored fewer than 20 in at least one quarter. They were second-to-last in the league in scoring at 93.8 points per game.