Westbrook, Thunder sink Kings at buzzer

Russell Westbrook drained the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to give the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder a 110-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

Westbrook received an inbounds pass just to the right of the top of the key and knocked down the decisive line-drive shot, leading to a raucous on-court celebration.

The shot capped off his 18th triple-double of the campaign as Westbrook finished with 17 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists.

“I couldn’t make nothing the second half, but I made the one that counted,” Westbrook said in an on-court interview with Fox Sports Oklahoma. “We came out on fire, and they came back at us.”

Paul George had 26 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for Oklahoma City, which won for just the third time in the past 10 games. Carmelo Anthony matched his season high of seven 3-pointers while scoring 23 points.

Zach Randolph had 29 points and 12 rebounds for the Kings, who lost for the sixth time in the past eight games. Buddy Hield had 19 points and a career-best 10 rebounds, and Vince Carter and Garrett Temple added 13 points apiece.

Sacramento finished the third quarter with a 16-0 burst to take a 90-85 lead into the final quarter.

Carter drained a 3-pointer with 1:10 left to make it 86-85 and give the Kings their first lead of the contest.

The game remained close throughout the fourth quarter. The Kings tied the score with one second left on a put-back by Justin Jackson before Westbrook knocked down the decisive shot.

Oklahoma City shot a torrid 16 of 23 in the first quarter while building a 44-21 advantage.

George had 13 points and seven assists in the quarter, and Anthony was 4 of 4 from 3-point range while scoring 12.

A basket by Adams gave the Thunder a 23-8 lead midway through the quarter. George’s three-point play pushed the lead to 35-13 with 3:46 left.

Sacramento showed life by scoring the first eight points of the second quarter and eventually moved within 49-40 on Skal Labissiere’s layup with 7:28 left. A 3-pointer by Garrett Temple cut the Kings’ deficit to four with 2:50 left before Oklahoma City took a 67-60 lead into the break.

Adams’ layup gave the Thunder an 85-74 lead with 4:56 left in the third -- Oklahoma City’s final points of the quarter.

