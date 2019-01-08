Kings coast past fatigued Magic

EditorsNote: Changes “its” to “their” in penultimate graf

De’Aaron Fox led a balanced attack with 20 points as the host Sacramento Kings followed up a record-setting shooting performance with one of their best defensive efforts of the season in a 111-95 victory over the travel-weary Orlando Magic on Monday night.

The Kings limited the Magic to 36.8 percent shooting and the third-lowest scoring output for a Sacramento opponent this season en route to their second straight season-series sweep of Orlando.

Terrence Ross came off the bench to score 20 points for the Magic, who were playing their fifth straight on the road and second in two days, having lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

The Kings led 29-25 after one quarter before taking command for good with a 9-0 run to open the second period. Justin Jackson highlighted the burst with a three-point play, helping Sacramento build a 38-25 lead.

The margin swelled to 21 later in the second quarter and to 29 in the third before the Kings coasted home to snap a four-game losing streak.

One game after hitting a franchise-record 20 3-pointers, the Kings went just 10-for-34 from beyond the arc but shot 46.4 percent overall nonetheless.

Fox’s 20 points game on 9-for-14 shooting.

Bogdan Bogdanovic contributed 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to the win, while Willie Cauley-Stein had an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Buddy Hield (13 points), Jackson (11) and Yogi Ferrell (10) also scored in double figures for the Kings, who were coming off consecutive four-point losses to Denver and Golden State.

Nikola Vucevic put up an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double for the Magic, which lost their third straight.

Aaron Gordon had 10 points and nine rebounds for Orlando, while Evan Fournier added 15 points and Wesley Iwundu scored 11.

