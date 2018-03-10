Temple's 23 points helps Kings hold back Magic

Garrett Temple scored 23 points on 7 of 10 shooting to help the Sacramento Kings to a 94-88 victory over the visiting Orlando Magic on Friday at Golden 1 Center.

Kosta Koufos contributed 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Kings, who won for the third time in the past five games. Vince Carter scored 15 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 10 assists.

Jonathon Simmons scored 25 points on 9 of 15 shooting for the Magic, who fell for the 10th time in their past 12 games. Nikola Vucevic tallied 13 points, D.J. Augustin had 12 points and seven assists and Mario Hezonja added 11 points.

Sacramento controlled the boards with a 50-34 rebounding advantage. Backup guard Frank Mason contributed 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals despite having just seven points on 2 of 12 shooting.

The Kings shot 43.4 percent from the field. The Magic shot 41.6 percent.

Orlando trailed by 13 points midway through the fourth quarter before Shelvin Mack connected on a 3-pointer and Bismack Biyombo scored on the inside to cut Sacramento’s lead to 84-76 with 5:20 remaining.

Carter answered with five straight points by the Kings to push the lead back up to 13.

The Magic again maneuvered within eight with 3:17 to play. Bogdanovic responded with a 3-pointer 12 seconds later and Orlando never made another run until scoring five points in the final 28.3 seconds.

Sacramento led by five points at halftime before scoring the first seven points of the third quarter to build a 48-36 lead.

The advantage reached 15 when Koufos scored an inside basket with 7:23 left in the stanza. Orlando moved within single digits but Temple buried a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds remaining as the Kings took a 74-62 lead into the final quarter.

Koufos had 10 points and seven rebounds in the first half as the Kings led 41-36 at the break.

The Kings led by 10 early in the second quarter after a basket by Mason but Orlando eventually whittled away and cut its deficit to 36-33 on a 3-pointer by Augustin with 1:48 remaining.

—Field Level Media