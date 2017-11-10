Fox's game-winning jumper sends Kings past 76ers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Rookie De‘Aaron Fox canned a top-of-the-key jumper with 14 seconds left to lift the Sacramento Kings to a 109-108 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers at the Golden 1 Center on Thursday.

Fox, who finished with 11 points, made his shot on the Kings’ final possession, after center Willie-Cauley Stein blocked a put-back attempt by Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid with 25.1 seconds left and the Kings down 108-107. The Kings (3-8) won their second straight.

Veteran Zach Randolph scored a game-high 20 points for Sacramento, and rookie Justin Jackson added 19. Jackson, coming off a 16-point effort in a win over Oklahoma City on Tuesday, has set career-bests for scoring in each of his past two games.

Cauley-Stein finished with 15 points, four rebounds and two blocks for Sacramento.

Robert Covington scored 24 points and canned six 3-pointers, and Embiid added 22 points and 15 rebounds for Philadelphia (6-5), but the 76ers had their longest winning streak since the 2011-12 season snapped at five games.

Embiid missed a jumper at the buzzer on Philadelphia’s final possession to seal the contest.

Ben Simmons added 18 points, JJ Reddick had 14 and Dario Saric scored 13 for the 76ers. All five of Philadelphia’s starters scored in double-digits, but Sacramento’s bench outscored the 76ers’ reserves 56-17.

Embiid emerged from a scare seemingly OK after collapsing on a drive toward the basket with 53.3 seconds left in the third quarter. Embiid appeared to turn his left ankle after picking up his dribble and was slow to get up after going down. But the 76ers called an immediate timeout, and Embiid returned after the break and didn’t miss a minute of action.

NOTES: The 76ers have been carefully monitoring the minutes for F Joel Embiid, as they try to make sure he’s on the court more than 31 games, his rookie-season total. He played a season-high 32 minutes versus the Kings and is averaging 28 minutes a game when he does suit up. He has gone longer than 30 minutes only twice. ... Kings C Willie Cauley-Stein was the first starter for Sacramento to score, doing so tie the game 2-2. Kings reserves scored their first 29 points on Tuesday against Oklahoma City, a new NBA record that snapped the old one of 23, set by Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando on April 5, 2011. ... Philadelphia made 15 3-pointers, extending their streak of making at least 10 to seven straight games. ... The Kings have led after one quarter in only two of their 11 contests this season. They have not been ahead after the first 12 minutes in six straight games. ... Sacramento F Vince Carter (illness) was unavailable.