After 8 late lead changes, Kings stop Sixers

Buddy Hield capped a 34-point performance with a pair of late 3-pointers Saturday night, enabling the Sacramento Kings to out-finish the visiting Philadelphia 76ers for a back-and-forth, 115-108 victory.

Feb 2, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) eats grapes before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

After Philadelphia’s Jimmy Butler dropped in a layup to put the 76ers up 105-104 with 2:34 to play, Willie Cauley-Stein drew a foul from Joel Embiid and converted two free throws that gave the Kings the lead for good.

Butler then missed at the other end, after which Hield buried the second of his critical 3-pointers, extending the Sacramento lead to 109-105 with 1:44 remaining.

Marvin Bagley III’s interior hoop gave Sacramento some additional breathing room with 59.9 seconds remaining, and the Kings held on to secure their sixth consecutive home win.

The loss concluded an eight-day, four-game trip for the 76ers, who were coming off a 113-104 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday in Oakland, Calif. Philadelphia went 2-2 on the trip.

After Shake Milton’s jumper pulled the 76ers into a 91-all tie with 7:54 remaining, the lead changed hands eight times, including once on a four-point play by Butler with 4:30 remaining and again when Butler nailed another 3-pointer for a 103-101 advantage with 3:14 to go.

However, Hield countered the latter with the first of his late 3-pointers. While Butler was able to give the 76ers one last lead at 105-104, the Kings outscored the visitors 11-3 the rest of the way to win for the seventh time in their past 11 games.

Hield finished with seven 3-pointers, matching the Philadelphia team total, as the Kings outscored the 76ers 33-21 from beyond the arc.

Bagley finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds while Cauley-Stein and De’Aaron Fox chipped in with 19 points apiece for the Kings, who have won three straight over the 76ers.

Fox added a game-high eight assists and three steals.

Butler and Embiid scored 29 points apiece and Ben Simmons had 22 for the 76ers, who had a two-game win streak snapped.

Embiid also gathered a game-high 17 rebounds.

The Kings dominated the contest for the first three quarters, using a 13-0 run to go up by 13 in the first quarter and a 10-2 burst to close the half with a 62-52 advantage.

Sacramento regained as much as a 13-point margin in the third period and led 86-79 at period’s end. But it took the 76ers just 4:06 to draw even in the fourth, setting up the tight finish.

—Field Level Media